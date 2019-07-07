Ramaphosa urges Mboweni, Mbalula to work with Makhura on e-tolls issue
Ramaphosa said the public spat between Mboweni and Makhura on social media is unfortunate and deeply regrettable.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Mboweni to work with Gauteng Premier David Makhura to come up with a solution to the e-tolls impasse by end of August.
In his tweet, Makhura said he will refer the scrapping of e-tolls to the president for consideration to make the final decision.
I have referred the e-tolls matter to President@CyrilRamaphosa for final resolution; My engagements him and Minister @MbalulaFikile have been positive. Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President. #NoTurningBack— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 5, 2019
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa wants the ministers to work together and not against each other.
“No challenge is solved through conflict but rather through collaboration. He trusts that the consultations will come up with a solution.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
