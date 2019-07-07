View all in Latest
Ramaphosa urges Mboweni, Mbalula to work with Makhura on e-tolls issue

Ramaphosa said the public spat between Mboweni and Makhura on social media is unfortunate and deeply regrettable.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses disgruntled Alexandra residents on 11 April 2019 after a weeklong protest over crime, housing, and drugs. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses disgruntled Alexandra residents on 11 April 2019 after a weeklong protest over crime, housing, and drugs. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Mboweni to work with Gauteng Premier David Makhura to come up with a solution to the e-tolls impasse by end of August.

In his tweet, Makhura said he will refer the scrapping of e-tolls to the president for consideration to make the final decision.

Ramaphosa said the public spat between Mboweni and Makhura on social media is unfortunate and deeply regrettable.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa wants the ministers to work together and not against each other.

“No challenge is solved through conflict but rather through collaboration. He trusts that the consultations will come up with a solution.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

