Ramaphosa: Africa's Free Trade Agreement is a game changer for the continent
Ramaphosa and Rwandan president Paul Kagame are expected to participate in the launch of the tariff portal.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the establishment of the Africa's Free Trade Agreement will be a game changer for the continent.
The president arrived in Niger to participate in the 12th African Union summit in Niger.
The Summit marks an entry into force of the Agreement on the Establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and will formally launch the operational phase of the African Internal Market.
It will also mark the launch of the operational phase of the African internal market.
Ramaphosa and the president of Rwanda Paul Kagame are expected to participate in the launch of the tariff portal.
Spokesperson Khusela Diko said, “The president says this agreement is a game changer for the African continent as it brings into effect a market of 1 billion people.”
Ramaphosa is supported on this working visit by Ministers Naledi Pandor, Tito Mboweni and Ebrahim Patel.
Popular in Africa
-
Tom Thabane suspended at special ABC conference
-
Boko Haram kills at least five soldiers in northeast Nigeria - sources
-
SA soldiers return from the front lines
-
ABC's Ntsekele: I don’t recognise my suspension
-
Step by step, Africa inches toward 'historic' free trade zone
-
SA man appears in Zim court over illegal rhino horn possession
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.