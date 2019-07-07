Ramaphosa: Africa's Free Trade Agreement is a game changer for the continent

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the establishment of the Africa's Free Trade Agreement will be a game changer for the continent.

The president arrived in Niger to participate in the 12th African Union summit in Niger.

The Summit marks an entry into force of the Agreement on the Establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and will formally launch the operational phase of the African Internal Market.

Ramaphosa and the president of Rwanda Paul Kagame are expected to participate in the launch of the tariff portal.

Spokesperson Khusela Diko said, “The president says this agreement is a game changer for the African continent as it brings into effect a market of 1 billion people.”

Ramaphosa is supported on this working visit by Ministers Naledi Pandor, Tito Mboweni and Ebrahim Patel.