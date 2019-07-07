Police warn private security to work within the law

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Police warn private security to work within the law

The police warned private security companies against taking the law into their own hands.

The police flag outside the Welkom police station. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
The police flag outside the Welkom police station. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The police warned private security companies against taking the law into their own hands.

This comes after three security officers were caught on camera assaulting a man in Witbank.

In the video, the man can be seen being punched, kicked and gun butted by three men in private security uniform.

Police say preliminary investigations suggests that the victim was trying to disarm one of the guards during a protest in the area on Thursday.

Spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said the guards should work with police.

“The relationship between the police and security companies is good but using excessive force warrants us to investigate.”

The trio is due to appear in court tomorrow.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA