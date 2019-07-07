Police warn private security to work within the law

JOHANNESBURG – The police warned private security companies against taking the law into their own hands.

This comes after three security officers were caught on camera assaulting a man in Witbank.

In the video, the man can be seen being punched, kicked and gun butted by three men in private security uniform.

Police say preliminary investigations suggests that the victim was trying to disarm one of the guards during a protest in the area on Thursday.

Spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said the guards should work with police.

“The relationship between the police and security companies is good but using excessive force warrants us to investigate.”

The trio is due to appear in court tomorrow.