Over 200 litres of oil spilt into Algoa Bay

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday morning during offshore bunkering operations in Anchorage 1 of the Port of Nqura.

FILE: Algoa Bay. Picture: nmbt.co.za/algoa_bay_hope_spot.html
FILE: Algoa Bay. Picture: nmbt.co.za/algoa_bay_hope_spot.html
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries said authorities were monitoring an oil spill in Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday morning during offshore bunkering operations in Anchorage 1 of the Port of Nqura.

Approximately 200 to 400 litres of fuel from the receiving vessel MV Chrysanthi S, flag state Liberia, was spilt into the sea as a result of overflow during the fuel transfer.

The department's Albi Modise said the current weather conditions in Algoa bay were hindering operations, which include wildlife assessments.

“The situation is reported to be managed and under control. The oil is expected to reach the coast and currently moving in an off-shore direction.”

He said the situation was being monitored, adding that the department would provide assistance if the incident escalated and required it.

“Several environmental bodies have been notified and are monitoring the situation along with the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.”

