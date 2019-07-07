Mbalula believes there’s an e-toll solution for all
Mbalula said a solution will be found for the current impasse of payment of e-tolls in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said a solution will be found for the current impasse of payment of e-tolls in Gauteng.
Mbalula, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura were instructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to come up with a solution to the matter by end of next month.
Makhura and Mboweni clashed on Twitter on Friday on the matter with the premier saying he wants the system on Gauteng roads scrapped.
I have referred the e-tolls matter to President@CyrilRamaphosa for final resolution; My engagements him and Minister @MbalulaFikile have been positive. Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President. #NoTurningBack— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 5, 2019
But Mboweni rejected this, saying users need to pay e tolls because it's government policy.
Mbalula said he believes there's solution that will benefit everyone.
“E-tolls are part of the integrated approach to upgrading our roads, ensuring that the state and citizens come to the party.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Cosatu demands action be taken against Mboweni after e-toll comments
-
Why Gordhan, Pillay are going after Mkhwebane in court
-
Trash journalism: The media is where the real hypocrisy lays
-
‘You’re a minister, not the president’ Makhura tells Mboweni after e-toll twar
-
Good Party calls for a probe on the sale of land in Cape Town
-
Ramaphosa urges Mboweni, Mbalula to work with Makhura on e-tolls issue
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.