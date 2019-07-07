Mbalula believes there’s an e-toll solution for all

Mbalula said a solution will be found for the current impasse of payment of e-tolls in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said a solution will be found for the current impasse of payment of e-tolls in Gauteng.

Mbalula, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura were instructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to come up with a solution to the matter by end of next month.

Makhura and Mboweni clashed on Twitter on Friday on the matter with the premier saying he wants the system on Gauteng roads scrapped.

I have referred the e-tolls matter to President@CyrilRamaphosa for final resolution; My engagements him and Minister @MbalulaFikile have been positive. Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President. #NoTurningBack — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 5, 2019

But Mboweni rejected this, saying users need to pay e tolls because it's government policy.

Mbalula said he believes there's solution that will benefit everyone.

“E-tolls are part of the integrated approach to upgrading our roads, ensuring that the state and citizens come to the party.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)