Man dies in Khayelitsha fire

CAPE TOWN - A man has died in a fire in TR Section in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to informal structures in Aliam Drive.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “Firefighting efforts commenced, and a search of the property led to the discovery of an adult male that sustained fatal burn wounds. He was certified dead on the scene and the investigation was handed over the police.”

Meanwhile, an eight-month-old baby was recovering in hospital following a fire Mamre on Saturday.

The cause of the fires was unknown.