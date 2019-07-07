Man dies in Khayelitsha fire

-
Man dies in Khayelitsha fireLocal
-
Man arrested for alleged car jamming in LenasiaLocal
-
8 people killed since Friday in WCLocal
-
Mbalula believes there’s an e-toll solution for allPolitics
-
Police warn private security to work within the lawLocal
-
Ramaphosa urges Mboweni, Mbalula to work with Makhura on e-tolls issuePolitics
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa urges Mboweni, Mbalula to work with Makhura on e-tolls issuePolitics
-
Cosatu demands action be taken against Mboweni after e-toll commentsPolitics
-
Trash journalism: The media is where the real hypocrisy laysOpinion
-
Good Party calls for a probe on the sale of land in Cape TownPolitics
-
Ramaphosa finds Mboweni, Makhura spat 'deeply regrettable'Politics
-
‘You’re a minister, not the president’ Makhura tells Mboweni after e-toll twarPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Woza Durban July, Let's get on with Conspicuous ConsumptionOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA's electoral system must be reformedOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cape Town is heartless for criminalising the homelessOpinion
-
KAYLEEN MORGAN: Hey, Afropunk! Try taking some tips from Basha UhuruOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?Sport
-
FIKILE NTSIKELELO-MOYA: SA's indifference to corruption will be the end of usOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement: reportBusiness
-
Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobsBusiness
-
'We won't pay': Mboweni receives backlash for tweets on e-tollsBusiness
-
SA needs to position itself as global competitive player, says RamaphosaLocal
-
Denel asks for R2.8bn state cash injection - CEOBusiness
-
Step by step, Africa inches toward 'historic' free trade zoneAfrica
Popular Topics
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 6 July 2019Lifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie christenedLifestyle
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Woza Durban July, Let's get on with Conspicuous ConsumptionOpinion
-
PICTURES: Durban July’s ‘Stars of Africa’ theme comes aliveLifestyle
-
Actor Kevin Spacey's alleged sex assault victim drops lawsuitLifestyle
-
Best-before dates: Why you need to stop throwing away perfectly good foodLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 6 July 2019Lifestyle
-
Prince George gets a tennis lesson from Roger FedererLifestyle
-
Has DJ Fresh found a new home at Kaya FM?Lifestyle
-
Bafana Bafana non-believers eat humble Afcon pieSport
-
Proteas show us what might have beenSport
-
Bafana Bafana stun hosts Egypt at AfconSport
-
Dominant Nadal brushes aside Tsonga at WimbledonSport
-
Proteas batters finally show up in final WC matchSport
-
Serena into Wimbledon last 16, fears 'performance anxiety' with MurraySport
Popular Topics
-
Dead rubber? Not against the AussiesSport
-
Proteas' Tahir set for emotional exitSport
-
England captain Morgan glad of Edgbaston World Cup semifinalSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?Sport
-
Proteas must learn how to deal with pressure - Cricket SA CEOSport
-
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup successSport
Popular Topics
-
Our problems have become yesterday's tale, says Lesotho PM Tom ThabaneAfrica
-
Guinness World Record holder Jean-Marc Johannes: Nothing is impossible!Sport
-
Ramaphosa visits troubled LesothoAfrica
-
Malema: We still believe Riotous Assemblies Act is unconstitutionalPolitics
-
CT's homeless hit back over fines: 'They're treating us like dogs'Local
-
Hits and misses of the #BottleCapChallengeLifestyle
-
Death toll increases as heavy rains hit IndiaWorld
-
Take back the streets! Cape's Bonteheuwel gets new safety teamLocal
-
'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protestsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!Local
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream PresidentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
- Sun
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
Man dies in Khayelitsha fire
The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to informal structures in Aliam Drive on Saturday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - A man has died in a fire in TR Section in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon.
The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to informal structures in Aliam Drive.
Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “Firefighting efforts commenced, and a search of the property led to the discovery of an adult male that sustained fatal burn wounds. He was certified dead on the scene and the investigation was handed over the police.”
Meanwhile, an eight-month-old baby was recovering in hospital following a fire Mamre on Saturday.
The cause of the fires was unknown.
Popular in Local
-
Sandf major general allegedly awarded his wife tender worth R210m - report8 hours ago
-
Mbalula believes there’s an e-toll solution for all3 hours ago
-
Bafana Bafana non-believers eat humble Afcon pie8 hours ago
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message4 days ago
-
Why Gordhan, Pillay are going after Mkhwebane in courtone day ago
-
8 people killed since Friday in WCone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.