Man arrested for alleged car jamming in Lenasia

A tracker company informed the JMPD after it noticed on Saturday that there was a device that was interfering with tracker signals.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said they have arrested a man for alleged car jamming in Lenasia.

The suspect attempted to flee from police and his car overturned.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “He was arrested and officers found a tracker jammer in his possession.”

He was expected to appear in court on Monday.