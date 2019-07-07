Man arrested for alleged car jamming in Lenasia

UK says Iran must 'stop and reverse' plan to breach nuclear deal
A tracker company informed the JMPD after it noticed on Saturday that there was a device that was interfering with tracker signals.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said they have arrested a man for alleged car jamming in Lenasia.
The suspect attempted to flee from police and his car overturned.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “He was arrested and officers found a tracker jammer in his possession.”
He was expected to appear in court on Monday.
