Half your salary on a pizza? Why Zimbabweans are terrified of these prices

-
Lawmakers weigh up options to try to block a no deal BrexitWorld
-
Scarborough community fighting for the future of baboonsLocal
-
Fresh clashes in Hong Kong after huge march to China stationWorld
-
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 6.9 magnitude quakeWorld
-
5 more people killed in PhilippiLocal
-
Agreement reached following Plettenberg Bay protestsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Mbalula believes there’s an e-toll solution for allPolitics
-
Ramaphosa urges Mboweni, Mbalula to work with Makhura on e-tolls issuePolitics
-
Cosatu demands action be taken against Mboweni after e-toll commentsPolitics
-
Trash journalism: The media is where the real hypocrisy laysOpinion
-
Good Party calls for a probe on the sale of land in Cape TownPolitics
-
Ramaphosa finds Mboweni, Makhura spat 'deeply regrettable'Politics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Zodwa Wabantu, The Spear, and nudity as a political toolOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: So long JP, we’ll always have that one night in MelbourneSport
-
Trash journalism: The media is where the real hypocrisy laysOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Woza Durban July, Let's get on with Conspicuous ConsumptionOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA's electoral system must be reformedOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cape Town is heartless for criminalising the homelessOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement: reportBusiness
-
Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobsBusiness
-
'We won't pay': Mboweni receives backlash for tweets on e-tollsBusiness
-
SA needs to position itself as global competitive player, says RamaphosaLocal
-
Denel asks for R2.8bn state cash injection - CEOBusiness
-
Step by step, Africa inches toward 'historic' free trade zoneAfrica
Popular Topics
Tessa Thompson on why she makes movies
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Zodwa Wabantu, The Spear, and nudity as a political toolOpinion
-
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce (20) diesLifestyle
-
Stevie Wonder to undergo a kidney transplantLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 6 July 2019Lifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie christenedLifestyle
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Woza Durban July, Let's get on with Conspicuous ConsumptionOpinion
-
PICTURES: Durban July’s ‘Stars of Africa’ theme comes aliveLifestyle
-
Actor Kevin Spacey's alleged sex assault victim drops lawsuitLifestyle
-
Best-before dates: Why you need to stop throwing away perfectly good foodLifestyle
-
DANIEL GALLAN: So long JP, we’ll always have that one night in MelbourneSport
-
Egypt FA chief quits after shock Cup of Nations exitSport
-
Bafana Bafana non-believers eat humble Afcon pieSport
-
Proteas show us what might have beenSport
-
Bafana Bafana stun hosts Egypt at AfconSport
-
Dominant Nadal brushes aside Tsonga at WimbledonSport
Popular Topics
-
Dead rubber? Not against the AussiesSport
-
Proteas' Tahir set for emotional exitSport
-
England captain Morgan glad of Edgbaston World Cup semifinalSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?Sport
-
Proteas must learn how to deal with pressure - Cricket SA CEOSport
-
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup successSport
Popular Topics
-
Our problems have become yesterday's tale, says Lesotho PM Tom ThabaneAfrica
-
Guinness World Record holder Jean-Marc Johannes: Nothing is impossible!Sport
-
Ramaphosa visits troubled LesothoAfrica
-
Malema: We still believe Riotous Assemblies Act is unconstitutionalPolitics
-
CT's homeless hit back over fines: 'They're treating us like dogs'Local
-
Hits and misses of the #BottleCapChallengeLifestyle
-
Death toll increases as heavy rains hit IndiaWorld
-
Take back the streets! Cape's Bonteheuwel gets new safety teamLocal
-
'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protestsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!Local
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream PresidentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
- Sun
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
Half your salary on a pizza? Why Zimbabweans are terrified of these prices
OPINION
A pizza from a popular family restaurant in Harare now costs 252 new Zimbabwe dollars. That's more than half what some government teachers earn per month. Hang on: haven't we heard that before?
Rewind 11 years, to Zimbabwe in 2008. Wads of worthless money, perpetual school closures because teachers were on strike -- and prices (where goods were still available) in millions and billions of Zimbabwe dollars. Little wonder then that locals are asking: is that horrible time coming back to haunt Zimbabwe?
Last week’s surprise announcement that the Zimbabwe dollar was to make an immediate comeback and the US dollar would no longer be permitted for local purchases, sent prices in some places spiralling -- and not just for pizzas.
Firewood? From 35 dollars to 50 dollars a stack (50 dollars would have been worth around R700 last year. Now it's worth around R88). Hot chocolate powder? Sixteen Zimbabwe dollars to 39. Candles? Oh they've disappeared (but there's been a run on them because of the endless power cuts).
We haven't reached 2008 levels yet when a tin of baked beans cost 30 billion Zimbabwe dollars. At one point, a loaf of bread was 10 million. Bread there is still around 10 Zimbabwe dollars. But it's getting harder to find bread.
Those on fixed salaries are suffering.
Raymond Majongwe, the head of the Progressive Teachers Union, tweeted a picture of the menu at St Elmo's Restaurant in Harare, with its latest prices displayed in Zim dollars. A large Napoletana pizza (at 252 dollars), ordered with a Greek salad ($135) would pretty much cost a teacher his or her entire monthly salary.
Is there ANY hope?
The authorities have hiked interest rates in what they say is a bid to constrain money supply. In 2008, the opposite happened. Back then, the printing presses went into overdrive and bearer cheques, a precursor of today’s bond notes, rolled out in ever-increasing denominations.
This time around the authorities promise they’ll be disciplined. On Monday, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube assured Parliament’s budget and finance committee that “this is not 2008”. He said that year was marked by fiscal indiscipline. “Now we have fiscal discipline. The policies are far different.”
There is, however, that ominous announcement of 400 million Zimbabwe dollars that are about to be printed. If -- and no-one seems to have a clear answer on this -- that's extra cash on top of Zimbabwe's already-circulating electronic money, that won't go down well.
In my wallet, I keep a receipt from 2008. It’s for 250 billion dollars’ worth of pet food bought from my local branch of the SPCA. For me, it’s a reminder of the hyperinflation we lived through. And that is something Zimbabweans never want to live through again.
Popular in Opinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Zodwa Wabantu, The Spear, and nudity as a political tool3 hours ago
-
Trash journalism: The media is where the real hypocrisy lays12 hours ago
-
DANIEL GALLAN: So long JP, we’ll always have that one night in Melbourne5 hours ago
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Woza Durban July, Let's get on with Conspicuous Consumptionone day ago
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA's electoral system must be reformed3 days ago
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?4 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.