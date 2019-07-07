Good Party calls for a probe on the sale of land in Cape Town

Good approached the public protector after the city's forensic investigation into the matter found no irregularities on the sale of the vacant land to Growthpoint Properties.

CAPE TOWN- The Good party's Brett Herron believes there are grounds for the public protector to investigate the sale of a piece of land in the Cape Town CBD.

Herron approached the public protector's office, after the city's forensic investigation into the matter found no irregularities relating to the sale of the vacant land to Growthpoint Properties.

This comes after affordable housing NGO, Ndifuna Ukwazi, raised alarm over the sale, saying it's been sold off for far less than its valued.

The piece of land in the City's Foreshore was sold to Growthpoint Properties in 2016.

Since then housing activist groups, Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi were at the forefront of questioning the price tag the City put on the property.

It was sold for R86.5 million and comes with 46,000m2 development rights.

The Good party’s Brett Herron asked the Public Protector to investigate.

“I find that difficult to accept that there's absolutely no responsibility for under-valuing the property and I have requested the Public Protector to investigate the transaction and to establish whether there was in fact any misconduct in the sale of that property...”

The city's investigation found there were no irregularities with regards to the sale of the land and welcomed any further investigation into the matter.