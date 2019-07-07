View all in Latest
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce (20) dies

According to BCC, a family spokesperson said he passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure Saturday night.

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce. Picture: @thecameronboyce.Instagram.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce has died at the age of 20.

According to BCC, a family spokesperson said he passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure on Saturday night.

The family spokesperson said: "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

A Disney Channel spokesperson told CNN Boyce would be dearly missed.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing.”

The 20-year-old made his acting debut in the horror film Mirrors at the age of nine and was best known for roles in Disney's Descendants and the TV show Jessie.

In Descendants, the popular TV movie series which follows the lives of the children of Disney baddies, he played Carlos de Vil.

Fans have since taken to social media to mourn his loss:

