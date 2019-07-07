Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce (20) dies

According to BCC, a family spokesperson said he passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce has died at the age of 20.

According to BCC, a family spokesperson said he passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure on Saturday night.

The family spokesperson said: "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

A Disney Channel spokesperson told CNN Boyce would be dearly missed.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing.”

The 20-year-old made his acting debut in the horror film Mirrors at the age of nine and was best known for roles in Disney's Descendants and the TV show Jessie.

In Descendants, the popular TV movie series which follows the lives of the children of Disney baddies, he played Carlos de Vil.

Fans have since taken to social media to mourn his loss:

Can Cameron Boyce promise me this again please pic.twitter.com/vkEyubOXvL — k‼️ (@kAtecLnE) July 7, 2019

I can’t believe that Cameron Boyce is no longer with us . R.I.P i have no words. I grew up watching Jessie , Grown Ups, Gamer Guide And Descendants and he remain someone I will remember from my childhood. I send prayers to his family #CameronBoyce pic.twitter.com/8Frr8m4DQW — Mels Gutierrez (@GutierrezMels) July 7, 2019

Cameron Boyce aka Luke from Jessie died in his sleep.

He literally JUST turned 20 on May 28th💔

So if you woke up this morning please be grateful that you did.

Life’s way too short😢 pic.twitter.com/O8ako4n126 — skyerenaee (@skyerenaee1) July 7, 2019

we really lost this beautiful soul.

gone too soon. rest in peace cameron boyce <3 pic.twitter.com/8LKNIRZ8Wi — gab (@scottggabriella) July 7, 2019

Cameron Boyce’s death is hittin me hard...we grew up with him, but we also watched him grow up. He was part of all of our childhoods. Rest easy, Cameron. pic.twitter.com/J87CbwGziR — Thoroughly confused (@lockandqueen) July 7, 2019

rest in peace cameron boyce. thank you for giving me the best childhood ever. you’ll forever be in my heart. 💗 pic.twitter.com/bKyAoAkubY — HALEY BAXTER (@h_a_baxter) July 7, 2019

rip to cameron boyce grew up watching you and with you this hurts my heart heavy rip to such a beautiful person ☁️❤️ — kierra (@vetostyles) July 7, 2019

my biggest crush growing up was Cameron Boyce, it was a long shot but with my fan page I found a way to make him notice me. He IS so brilliant, his soul IS so pure. He IS a perfect example of a sweetheart. It’s going to take me time to fully understand he’s gone but even though — ❤️ (@Brandonbaybe) July 7, 2019