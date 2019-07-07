Cosatu demands action be taken against Mboweni after e-toll comments

Cosatu's provincial spokesperson Amos Monyela said steps should be taken against the minister.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's comments on e-tolls ruffled the feathers of the ANC tripartite alliance in Gauteng.

The party's alliance partner in the province Cosatu lashed out at Mboweni for his defiance about e-tolls being part of government policy.

A war of words about the pay system played out on Twitter between Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the minister this week.

The system has been a contentious debate between the provincial and national government, with a resolution reached within the ANC that all spheres and the party should find a sustainable solution on the matter.

On Friday, the ANC in Gauteng lashed out at Mboweni saying he is the only minister who is still hell bent on the debate.

“The ANC must take action against Minister Mboweni because if they don’t it will reflect. He can’t speak contrary to what the resolution of the ANC in Gauteng are saying.”

HOW THE E-TOLL TWAR BETWEEN MAKHURA AND MBOWENI PLAYED OUT

"Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President." Those are the words Makhura told the Mboweni on Twitter.

I have referred the e-tolls matter to President@CyrilRamaphosa for final resolution; My engagements him and Minister @MbalulaFikile have been positive. Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President. #NoTurningBack — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 5, 2019

Mboweni then responded saying “I am certain that the Premier of Gauteng knows that you have to be careful before you pick up a fight with a National Minister of Finance…”

During his first budget speech earlier this year, the minister made it clear he was against the scrapping of e-tolls.

“If we want a road transport infrastructure that works, we need to pay our tolls. Government remains committed," he said.

“There’s nothing for mahala. It doesn’t exist mahala. To get something you must first get something from Paul.”

Makhura hit back saying he has referred the matter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

