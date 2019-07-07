Bafana Bafana non-believers eat humble Afcon pie
From promising to give away phones and cars, to mopping the N2, Bafana Bafana silenced their crtics by beating Egypt 1-0.
JOHANNESBURG – No one gave Bafana Bafana a chance to win this one, but incredibly a side that scored just one goal to get through to the Round of 16 is now in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
A goal by Thembinkosi Lorch, playing in his first match of the tournament, sealed it for Bafana and brought Egypt to their knees.
The win silences Bafana’s critics who accused the team of not being ambitious enough in previous games. Now Egypt the hosts are out of the Cup - and African football is stunned.
The hashtag # IfBafanaBeatsEgyptIWill was started on Twitter last week and it seems the critics are silent…
Will the critics live up to their promises? Checkout some of their promises:If Bafana Bafana win - Curated tweets by ewnupdates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.