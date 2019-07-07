Bafana Bafana non-believers eat humble Afcon pie

From promising to give away phones and cars, to mopping the N2, Bafana Bafana silenced their crtics by beating Egypt 1-0.

JOHANNESBURG – No one gave Bafana Bafana a chance to win this one, but incredibly a side that scored just one goal to get through to the Round of 16 is now in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

A goal by Thembinkosi Lorch, playing in his first match of the tournament, sealed it for Bafana and brought Egypt to their knees.

The win silences Bafana’s critics who accused the team of not being ambitious enough in previous games. Now Egypt the hosts are out of the Cup - and African football is stunned.

The hashtag # IfBafanaBeatsEgyptIWill was started on Twitter last week and it seems the critics are silent…

Will the critics live up to their promises? Checkout some of their promises: