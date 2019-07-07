Agreement reached following Plettenberg Bay protests

Earlier this week, chaos erupted in the area over high unemployment, a lack of job opportunities and housing leading to the N2 highway being closed to traffic.

CAPE TOWN - An agreement has been reached between the Bitou Municipality and the Qolweni community following a protest in Plettenberg Bay.

The engagement was facilitated by the South African Human Rights Commission and local role players.

Earlier this week, chaos erupted in the area over high unemployment, a lack of job opportunities and housing leading to the N2 highway being closed to traffic.

Officers had to use stun grenades, rubber bullets and teargas to disperse demonstrators.

Bitou Municipality spokesperson Manfred van Rooyen said the meeting on Friday included councillors political office bearers and community leaders of Qolweni.

Van Rooyen said a community liaison committee would be established that will engage with the municipality on service delivery issues.

“They will draft the terms of reference and agree when and where to meet, then to say what are deliverables and what timeframes they are assigned to.”

He said services were now fully operational and added that it be would business, as usual, come Monday.

Van Rooyen said the municipality welcomed the 81 arrests for public violence and has called on anyone with information pertaining to criminal acts committed during the riots, to report it to authorities.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape claimed there was a hidden hand behind the protests as residents demanded the removal of their councillor Xola Matyila.

The ANC's Faiez Jacobs said this demand came from people associated with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

He added that it was an attempt to grab power as a by-election would have to be held if Matyila is removed.

But the DA has hit back saying the party was not involved in the protests.

The DA’s Bill Nel said: “It is transparently a load of nonsense. It is a pity that people are using politics to deal with this situation.”

Police continue to monitor the area.