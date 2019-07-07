8 people killed since Friday in WC
The provincial CPF cluster met on Saturday to formulate a plan on how to tackle rampant gang violence.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Policing Forum said violent crimes in Cape Town communities have now reached crisis point.
This came as at least eight people were shot and killed since the start of the weekend.
The provincial CPF cluster met on Saturday to formulate a plan on how to tackle rampant gang violence.
Representatives earlier this week met with Police Minister Bheki Cele to address the issue.
Provincial police say investigators were following up on leads to secure the arrest of gunmen involved in the Philippi East shooting.
Six women, between the ages of 18 and 26-years-old, were shot and killed at a house in the Marcus Garvey community late Friday evening.
Acting Chairperson of the Western Cape CPF board Fransina Lukas said they wanted to meet with Cele again this week to discuss the high number of murders.
“That tells us that something is wrong, that police cannot continue with implementing the anti-crime strategies as they’ve been doing until now and that it’s not working.”
An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were also shot and killed in Hanover Park on Saturday.
The killings came ahead of a planned Crime Summit this coming weekend, that hoped to come up with solutions to curb gun violence.
The Western Cape Community Safety Department said between November 2018 and May 2019, there were already more than 2,300 murders recorded in the province, of which the majority was gang-related.
Popular in Local
-
Sandf major general allegedly awarded his wife tender worth R210m - report
-
Mbalula believes there’s an e-toll solution for all
-
Bafana Bafana non-believers eat humble Afcon pie
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
-
Why Gordhan, Pillay are going after Mkhwebane in court
-
Cosatu demands action be taken against Mboweni after e-toll comments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.