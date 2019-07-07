8 people killed since Friday in WC

The provincial CPF cluster met on Saturday to formulate a plan on how to tackle rampant gang violence.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Policing Forum said violent crimes in Cape Town communities have now reached crisis point.

This came as at least eight people were shot and killed since the start of the weekend.

Representatives earlier this week met with Police Minister Bheki Cele to address the issue.

Provincial police say investigators were following up on leads to secure the arrest of gunmen involved in the Philippi East shooting.

Six women, between the ages of 18 and 26-years-old, were shot and killed at a house in the Marcus Garvey community late Friday evening.

Acting Chairperson of the Western Cape CPF board Fransina Lukas said they wanted to meet with Cele again this week to discuss the high number of murders.

“That tells us that something is wrong, that police cannot continue with implementing the anti-crime strategies as they’ve been doing until now and that it’s not working.”

An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were also shot and killed in Hanover Park on Saturday.

The killings came ahead of a planned Crime Summit this coming weekend, that hoped to come up with solutions to curb gun violence.

The Western Cape Community Safety Department said between November 2018 and May 2019, there were already more than 2,300 murders recorded in the province, of which the majority was gang-related.