5 more people killed in Philippi

The total number of people killed by gunfire since the start of the weekend now stands at 13.

CAPE TOWN - Five more people have been shot and killed in Philippi in Cape Town.

Another person was injured during the attack on Saturday night.

The incident followed that of six women that were gunned down in the Marcus Garvey area of the community on Friday night.

Police said five men, between the ages of 18 and 39-years-old, were shot dead and another was injured during two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night.

Western Cape Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said a 72-hour action plan in response to the killings has been put in place.

“Detectives are hard at work following leads that could result in the arrests of the perpetrators of these incidents.”

Upset residents have gathered in protest at the Philippi East Police Station calling for police management to intervene and reduce violent crime.

Two people have also been killed during shootings in Hanover Park on Saturday.