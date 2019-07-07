3 people killed in bus accident near Plettenberg Bay

They said a preliminary investigation indicated the bus was travelling from Cape Town to East London when the vehicle overturned.

CAPE TOWN - Police were investigating a case of culpable homicide after three people died in a bus accident at Airport Road near Plettenberg Bay.

The bus was using the alternative route, because the N2 was closed due to protest action in Plettenberg Bay.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers have died while 43 passengers were injured.

The Bitou Municipality has expressed its condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.