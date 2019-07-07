3 people killed in bus accident near Plettenberg Bay

-
Lawmakers weigh up options to try to block a no deal BrexitWorld
-
Scarborough community fighting for the future of baboonsLocal
-
Fresh clashes in Hong Kong after huge march to China stationWorld
-
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 6.9 magnitude quakeWorld
-
5 more people killed in PhilippiLocal
-
Agreement reached following Plettenberg Bay protestsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Mbalula believes there’s an e-toll solution for allPolitics
-
Ramaphosa urges Mboweni, Mbalula to work with Makhura on e-tolls issuePolitics
-
Cosatu demands action be taken against Mboweni after e-toll commentsPolitics
-
Trash journalism: The media is where the real hypocrisy laysOpinion
-
Good Party calls for a probe on the sale of land in Cape TownPolitics
-
Ramaphosa finds Mboweni, Makhura spat 'deeply regrettable'Politics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Zodwa Wabantu, The Spear, and nudity as a political toolOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: So long JP, we’ll always have that one night in MelbourneSport
-
Trash journalism: The media is where the real hypocrisy laysOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Woza Durban July, Let's get on with Conspicuous ConsumptionOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA's electoral system must be reformedOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cape Town is heartless for criminalising the homelessOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement: reportBusiness
-
Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobsBusiness
-
'We won't pay': Mboweni receives backlash for tweets on e-tollsBusiness
-
SA needs to position itself as global competitive player, says RamaphosaLocal
-
Denel asks for R2.8bn state cash injection - CEOBusiness
-
Step by step, Africa inches toward 'historic' free trade zoneAfrica
Popular Topics
Tessa Thompson on why she makes movies
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Zodwa Wabantu, The Spear, and nudity as a political toolOpinion
-
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce (20) diesLifestyle
-
Stevie Wonder to undergo a kidney transplantLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 6 July 2019Lifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie christenedLifestyle
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Woza Durban July, Let's get on with Conspicuous ConsumptionOpinion
-
PICTURES: Durban July’s ‘Stars of Africa’ theme comes aliveLifestyle
-
Actor Kevin Spacey's alleged sex assault victim drops lawsuitLifestyle
-
Best-before dates: Why you need to stop throwing away perfectly good foodLifestyle
-
DANIEL GALLAN: So long JP, we’ll always have that one night in MelbourneSport
-
Egypt FA chief quits after shock Cup of Nations exitSport
-
Bafana Bafana non-believers eat humble Afcon pieSport
-
Proteas show us what might have beenSport
-
Bafana Bafana stun hosts Egypt at AfconSport
-
Dominant Nadal brushes aside Tsonga at WimbledonSport
Popular Topics
-
Dead rubber? Not against the AussiesSport
-
Proteas' Tahir set for emotional exitSport
-
England captain Morgan glad of Edgbaston World Cup semifinalSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?Sport
-
Proteas must learn how to deal with pressure - Cricket SA CEOSport
-
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup successSport
Popular Topics
-
Our problems have become yesterday's tale, says Lesotho PM Tom ThabaneAfrica
-
Guinness World Record holder Jean-Marc Johannes: Nothing is impossible!Sport
-
Ramaphosa visits troubled LesothoAfrica
-
Malema: We still believe Riotous Assemblies Act is unconstitutionalPolitics
-
CT's homeless hit back over fines: 'They're treating us like dogs'Local
-
Hits and misses of the #BottleCapChallengeLifestyle
-
Death toll increases as heavy rains hit IndiaWorld
-
Take back the streets! Cape's Bonteheuwel gets new safety teamLocal
-
'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protestsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!Local
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream PresidentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
- Sun
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
3 people killed in bus accident near Plettenberg Bay
They said a preliminary investigation indicated the bus was travelling from Cape Town to East London when the vehicle overturned.
CAPE TOWN - Police were investigating a case of culpable homicide after three people died in a bus accident at Airport Road near Plettenberg Bay.
They said a preliminary investigation indicated the bus was travelling from Cape Town to East London when the vehicle overturned.
The bus was using the alternative route, because the N2 was closed due to protest action in Plettenberg Bay.
The driver of the vehicle and two passengers have died while 43 passengers were injured.
The Bitou Municipality has expressed its condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.
Popular in Local
-
5 more people killed in Philippi2 hours ago
-
Sandf major general allegedly awarded his wife tender worth R210m - report13 hours ago
-
Why Gordhan, Pillay are going after Mkhwebane in courtone day ago
-
Bafana Bafana non-believers eat humble Afcon pie13 hours ago
-
Mbalula believes there’s an e-toll solution for all7 hours ago
-
‘You’re a minister, not the president’ Makhura tells Mboweni after e-toll twarone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.