‘You’re a minister, not the president’ Makhura tells Mboweni after e-toll twar

Mboweni and Makhura had the public spat over e-tolls after the premier said he’s committed to scrapping the tolling system during his state of the province address.

FILE: Gauteng Premier, David Makhura. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Gauteng Premier, David Makhura. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – "Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President." Those are the words Gauteng Premier David Makhura told the Finance Minister on Twitter.

Mboweni and Makhura had the public spat over e-tolls after the Gauteng premier said he’s committed to scrapping the tolling system during his state of the province address this week.

The finance minister then took to his Twitter account to respond to Makhura's stance on e-tolls.

In a in series of tweets, Mboweni replied to Makhura.

Mboweni appeared to promote the use-pay model saying when the investment into the road infrastructure was made, there was an expectation that there would be future returns.

During his first budget speech, he made it clear he was against the scrapping of e-tolls.

“If we want a road transport infrastructure that works, we need to pay our tolls. Government remains committed," he said.

“There’s nothing for mahala. It doesn’t exist mahala. To get something you must first get something from Paul.”

Makhura hit back saying he has referred the matter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Twitter streets then came for Mboweni. People expressed their disagreements and disappointment in the minister:

