‘You’re a minister, not the president’ Makhura tells Mboweni after e-toll twar

JOHANNESBURG – "Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President." Those are the words Gauteng Premier David Makhura told the Finance Minister on Twitter.

I have referred the e-tolls matter to President@CyrilRamaphosa for final resolution; My engagements him and Minister @MbalulaFikile have been positive. Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President. #NoTurningBack — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 5, 2019

Mboweni and Makhura had the public spat over e-tolls after the Gauteng premier said he’s committed to scrapping the tolling system during his state of the province address this week.

The finance minister then took to his Twitter account to respond to Makhura's stance on e-tolls.

I am certain that the Premier of Gauteng knows that you have to be careful before you pick up a fight with a National Minister of Finance. The one who controls allocations! I would be careful if I were him. USER /CONSUMER PAYS! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 5, 2019

In a in series of tweets, Mboweni replied to Makhura.

Mboweni appeared to promote the use-pay model saying when the investment into the road infrastructure was made, there was an expectation that there would be future returns.

So, when you invest in a toll road infrastructure, you expect a return for many years ahead as per contract. Right? Not the cost of your investment today. Future returns. That is what you do in business. Premier Makhura, correct? Or am I missing something here? — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 4, 2019

During his first budget speech, he made it clear he was against the scrapping of e-tolls.

“If we want a road transport infrastructure that works, we need to pay our tolls. Government remains committed," he said.

“There’s nothing for mahala. It doesn’t exist mahala. To get something you must first get something from Paul.”

Makhura hit back saying he has referred the matter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Twitter streets then came for Mboweni. People expressed their disagreements and disappointment in the minister:

You also clearly don't understand how the supposed middle class is already taxed beyond their own means, how they're a pay cheque away from poverty, how they're swimming in debt trying to pay for better education, how they're paying for credit via other credit 😒 — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 6, 2019