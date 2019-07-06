‘You’re a minister, not the president’ Makhura tells Mboweni after e-toll twar
Mboweni and Makhura had the public spat over e-tolls after the premier said he’s committed to scrapping the tolling system during his state of the province address.
JOHANNESBURG – "Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President." Those are the words Gauteng Premier David Makhura told the Finance Minister on Twitter.
I have referred the e-tolls matter to President@CyrilRamaphosa for final resolution; My engagements him and Minister @MbalulaFikile have been positive. Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President. #NoTurningBack— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 5, 2019
Mboweni and Makhura had the public spat over e-tolls after the Gauteng premier said he’s committed to scrapping the tolling system during his state of the province address this week.
The finance minister then took to his Twitter account to respond to Makhura's stance on e-tolls.
I am certain that the Premier of Gauteng knows that you have to be careful before you pick up a fight with a National Minister of Finance. The one who controls allocations! I would be careful if I were him. USER /CONSUMER PAYS!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 5, 2019
In a in series of tweets, Mboweni replied to Makhura.
Mboweni appeared to promote the use-pay model saying when the investment into the road infrastructure was made, there was an expectation that there would be future returns.
So, when you invest in a toll road infrastructure, you expect a return for many years ahead as per contract. Right? Not the cost of your investment today. Future returns. That is what you do in business. Premier Makhura, correct? Or am I missing something here?— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 4, 2019
During his first budget speech, he made it clear he was against the scrapping of e-tolls.
“If we want a road transport infrastructure that works, we need to pay our tolls. Government remains committed," he said.
“There’s nothing for mahala. It doesn’t exist mahala. To get something you must first get something from Paul.”
Makhura hit back saying he has referred the matter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Twitter streets then came for Mboweni. People expressed their disagreements and disappointment in the minister:
You also clearly don't understand how the supposed middle class is already taxed beyond their own means, how they're a pay cheque away from poverty, how they're swimming in debt trying to pay for better education, how they're paying for credit via other credit 😒— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 6, 2019
Public transport? Three taxis from Soweto to Pretoria, that takes hours? The public is beholden to the taxi drivers that treat passengers like third class passengers. Can we have an efficient train system from Soweto, Daveyton, Maopane, Mamelodi, PTA westunder two hours?— Isaah Mhlanga (@IsaahMhlanga) July 5, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Why Gordhan, Pillay are going after Mkhwebane in court
-
'Fire Gordhan from Cabinet', EFF tells Ramaphosa
-
Mkhwebane's findings on Gordhan: How did we get here?
-
Convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku resigns from Parliament
-
READ: 5 key findings the PP made against Pravin Gordhan
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.