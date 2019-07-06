What do Bafana Bafana need to do to win against Egypt in Afcon last 16?
JOHANNESBURG - Former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini said Bafana Bafana have to apply themselves in the whole 90 minutes to win their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) game against Egypt on Saturday.
Dlamini spoke to 702’s Buhle Madulini on Sports Talk.
The 1996 champions sneaked through in the final qualifying spot reserved for the four best third-placed sides.
The former Banyana captain said Bafana play a defensive style of football…
“We defend well but the creativity is lacking, and the amount of goal scoring opportunities is almost none to existent.”
She said she doesn’t blame people for lacking faith in the team.
“A lot of people are not positive about Bafana and I don’t blame them. It’s not about the selected players on the day but it’s about the lack of creativity,” Dlamini said
Kicks off is at 9pm and the winner will go on to face either Cameroon or Nigeria in the quarter-finals.
Listen to the audio below for more.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
