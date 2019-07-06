Tom Thabane suspended at special ABC conference
The members said Tom Thabane violated the constitution by not respecting the decisions of the party’s February elective conference when he didn’t accept the NEC elected there.
MASERU - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has been suspended for six years by a special conference of his party All Basotho Convention (ABC).
The special conference was called by 54 constituencies including ‘Ha Abia’ that elected him.
The members said he violated the constitution by not respecting the decisions of the party’s February elective conference when he didn’t accept the NEC elected there.
Thabane’s faction of the ABC didn’t accept the party’s deputy leader Professor Nqosa Mahao until the High Court endorsed the outcome of the February conference that elected him.
Mahao and four other members of the national executive who supported him were then expelled by Thabane.
They initially filed a contempt of court case against their leader but later withdrew it.
And now the highest decision-making body of the party sitting in a special conference has suspended Thabane.
This meant when Parliament opened on 5 August, he would face a vote to determine if - as an ordinary Member of Parliament - he still enjoyed a simple majority of the 120-seat legislature.
