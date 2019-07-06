SERI: Residents in informal settlements often fend for themselves

JOHANNESBURG - New research by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) has shown that residents in informal settlements often fend for themselves where government fails with service delivery.

The organisation launched the data on informal settlement looking at the norms and practices.

It zoomed into three informal settlements: Ratanang in Klerksdorp, Marikana in Cape Town and Siyanda in Kwamashu in KwaZulu-Natal.

The institute's Alana Potter said they found people organised themselves to secure access to land where the market, the economy and the state were failing.

“Communities are stepping in to provide services, to provide access to land and to economic opportunities.”