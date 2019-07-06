Red Ants to continue its security operations

The Red Ants said it was granted permission to continue with its security operations by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.

JOHANNESBURG – The Red Ants said it was granted permission to continue with its security operations by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Prisa).

Earlier this week, Prisa suspended the firm’s operating licence pending an investigation into their conduct.

The company is fighting the suspension through an internal appeal.

The Red Ants demolished over 80 houses in Alexandra last month leaving many residents without shelter.

Advocacy group Right2Know called for the permanent ban on the Red Ants.

Spokesperson Moeketsi Monaheng said, “So many people were beat up in the process and people’s property was damaged. There was also theft from the Red Ants.”