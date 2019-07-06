Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobs

Ramaphosa says millions of young people will be trained in digital science and other technological innovations to prepare the youth for future jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says millions of young people will be trained in digital science and other technological innovations to prepare the youth for future jobs.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Inaugural Digital Economy Summit in Midrand yesterday.

#4IRSA President Cyril Ramaphosa is now addressing those gathered here at the Digital Economy Summit in Midrand. TK pic.twitter.com/LQfHa0dYdU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2019

In April, Ramaphosa appointed a 30-member presidential commission to identify policies that are needed to position the country as a leader in the technological revolution.

He says the 4th industrial revolution will not only enhance South Africa's economy, but it will also improve the education.

“One million young people will be trained in data science and technology by 2030 to ensure young people are given the skills they need.”