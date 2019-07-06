Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobs
Ramaphosa says millions of young people will be trained in digital science and other technological innovations to prepare the youth for future jobs.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says millions of young people will be trained in digital science and other technological innovations to prepare the youth for future jobs.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the Inaugural Digital Economy Summit in Midrand yesterday.
#4IRSA President Cyril Ramaphosa is now addressing those gathered here at the Digital Economy Summit in Midrand. TK pic.twitter.com/LQfHa0dYdU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2019
In April, Ramaphosa appointed a 30-member presidential commission to identify policies that are needed to position the country as a leader in the technological revolution.
He says the 4th industrial revolution will not only enhance South Africa's economy, but it will also improve the education.
“One million young people will be trained in data science and technology by 2030 to ensure young people are given the skills they need.”
More in Business
-
'We won't pay': Mboweni receives backlash for tweets on e-tolls
-
SA needs to position itself as global competitive player, says Ramaphosa
-
Denel asks for R2.8bn state cash injection - CEO
-
Step by step, Africa inches toward 'historic' free trade zone
-
Nothing to investigate against Lubbe, say PIC Inquiry commissioners
-
Old Mutual to oppose ex-CEO Peter Moyo’s bid to be reinstated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.