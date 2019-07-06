Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie christened

Archie was baptised wearing a handmade replica of the royal christening gown, with the original being used as early as 1841.

LONDON - Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has been christened in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The royal couple made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday afternoon.

The statement continued: "Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter.

"It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Archie's grandfather Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Harry's brother Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge; Duchess Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Jane Fellowes.