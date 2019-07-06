Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie christened
LONDON - Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has been christened in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The royal couple made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday afternoon.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Archie was baptised wearing a handmade replica of the royal christening gown, with the original being used as early as 1841.
The statement continued: "Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter.
"It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Archie's grandfather Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Harry's brother Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge; Duchess Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Jane Fellowes.
Here’s an adorable family photo of the Duke and Duchess and Archie for today’s christening. 💕 pic.twitter.com/DqeKxwmGGa— The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) July 6, 2019
