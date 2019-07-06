Powerball results: Friday 6 July 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball numbers. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 6 July 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 47, 37, 46, 39, 28 PB: 12

PowerBall Plus results: 7, 37, 11, 13, 18 PB: 17

