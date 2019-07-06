Police probe murders of six women in Philippi

The victims, aged between 18 and 26, were gunned down at a residence in the Marcus Garvey community on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have launched an investigation into the murders of six women in Philippi East.

The killings came less than a week before Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the province to address crime that has plagued several communities around Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said: “The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and more information cannot be released at this stage.”