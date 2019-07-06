-
Police probe murders of six women in PhilippiLocal
Parly committee welcomes arrest of 37 illegal immigrants in PretoriaLocal
Baby hospitalised after CT home fireLocal
Police hunt suspects after two people found dead in Hanover ParkLocal
Ramaphosa finds Mboweni, Makhura spat 'deeply regrettable'Politics
SERI: Residents in informal settlements often fend for themselvesLocal
KZN train derailment leaves 8 people injuredLocal
Police probe murders of six women in Philippi
The victims, aged between 18 and 26, were gunned down at a residence in the Marcus Garvey community on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have launched an investigation into the murders of six women in Philippi East.
The victims, aged between 18 and 26, were gunned down at a residence in the Marcus Garvey community on Friday night.
The killings came less than a week before Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the province to address crime that has plagued several communities around Cape Town.
Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said: “The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and more information cannot be released at this stage.”
