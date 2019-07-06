Police hunt suspects after two people found dead in Hanover Park

Baby hospitalised after CT home fire
Local
An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were shot dead in the suburb on Saturday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police were searching for the killers of two people in Hanover Park.
An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were shot dead in the suburb on Saturday morning.
Police said their bodies were found about 10 metres from each other.
Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding the shooting - where the body of a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head - are under investigation.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.