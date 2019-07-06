Police hunt suspects after two people found dead in Hanover Park

An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were shot dead in the suburb on Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police were searching for the killers of two people in Hanover Park.

Police said their bodies were found about 10 metres from each other.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding the shooting - where the body of a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head - are under investigation.”