Northern Cape Premier prioritises health in his Sopa
Zamani Saul pointed out 72.8% of Northern Cape residents rely on the public health sector and stressed the need to improve services.
CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said one his priorities will be to improve the health care sector.
Only 16% of residents in the province have medical aid cover.
Saul delivered his state of the province address in Kimberly on Friday.
The premier said life expectancy in the province increased.
For males it's 60 years and for females it's 66.3.
On the back of this, he pointed out 72.8% of Northern Cape residents rely on the public health sector and stressed the need to improve services.
"During my weekly visits to Robert Sobukwe Hospital, I had the opportunity to experience the challenging quality of our public health services...".
He said emergency wards and waiting areas leave much to be desired.
Saul added that with the prevalence of diseases such as HIV/Aids and tuberculosis, it's crucial to improve services within the public health sector.
Timeline
-
More than half of NC residents are poor, and Premier Saul hopes to change that16 hours ago
-
NC man arrested while trying to sell fake diamonds to appear in court13 days ago
-
Plan gets under way to address staffing shortages at Northern Cape hospitals17 days ago
-
NC Health MEC Manopole embarks on oversight visits to facilities17 days ago
