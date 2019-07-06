View all in Latest
Northern Cape Premier prioritises health in his Sopa

Zamani Saul pointed out 72.8% of Northern Cape residents rely on the public health sector and stressed the need to improve services.

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul. Picture: @Zsaul1/Twitter
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said one his priorities will be to improve the health care sector.

Only 16% of residents in the province have medical aid cover.

Saul delivered his state of the province address in Kimberly on Friday.

The premier said life expectancy in the province increased.

For males it's 60 years and for females it's 66.3.

On the back of this, he pointed out 72.8% of Northern Cape residents rely on the public health sector and stressed the need to improve services.

"During my weekly visits to Robert Sobukwe Hospital, I had the opportunity to experience the challenging quality of our public health services...".

He said emergency wards and waiting areas leave much to be desired.

Saul added that with the prevalence of diseases such as HIV/Aids and tuberculosis, it's crucial to improve services within the public health sector.

