Mbeki: David Koloane was a fighter for the liberation of our people

-
Mbeki: David Koloane was a fighter for the liberation of our peopleLocal
-
‘You’re a minister, not the president’ Makhura tells Mboweni after e-toll twarPolitics
-
'Fire Gordhan from Cabinet', EFF tells RamaphosaPolitics
-
California hit by 7.1-magnitude quake, strongest in two decadesWorld
-
Northern Cape Premier prioritises health in his SopaPolitics
-
Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobsBusiness
-
Mbeki: David Koloane was a fighter for the liberation of our peopleLocal
-
‘You’re a minister, not the president’ Makhura tells Mboweni after e-toll twarPolitics
-
'Fire Gordhan from Cabinet', EFF tells RamaphosaPolitics
-
Northern Cape Premier prioritises health in his SopaPolitics
-
Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobsBusiness
-
Why Gordhan, Pillay are going after Mkhwebane in courtPolitics
Popular Topics
-
'Fire Gordhan from Cabinet', EFF tells RamaphosaPolitics
-
Northern Cape Premier prioritises health in his SopaPolitics
-
Why Gordhan, Pillay are going after Mkhwebane in courtPolitics
-
Knysna ANC ‘disappointed’ over NPA's decision in Molosi murder casePolitics
-
Pravin Gordhan to challenge PP's reportsPolitics
-
Mkhwebane's findings on Gordhan: How did we get here?Politics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cape Town is heartless for criminalising the homelessOpinion
-
KAYLEEN MORGAN: Hey, Afropunk! Try taking some tips from Basha UhuruOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?Sport
-
FIKILE NTSIKELELO-MOYA: SA's indifference to corruption will be the end of usOpinion
-
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Ellen Kuzwayo - a brawny campaigner for women’s rightsOpinion
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa has evoked either fear or cynicism: both are off the markPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobsBusiness
-
'We won't pay': Mboweni receives backlash for tweets on e-tollsBusiness
-
SA needs to position itself as global competitive player, says RamaphosaLocal
-
Denel asks for R2.8bn state cash injection - CEOBusiness
-
Step by step, Africa inches toward 'historic' free trade zoneAfrica
-
Nothing to investigate against Lubbe, say PIC Inquiry commissionersBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Best-before dates: Why you need to stop throwing away perfectly good foodLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 6 July 2019Lifestyle
-
Prince George gets a tennis lesson from Roger FedererLifestyle
-
Has DJ Fresh found a new home at Kaya FM?Lifestyle
-
Yes, Steve Hofmeyr will be honoured at ‘Thank you Steve Concert’Lifestyle
-
Russell Crowe leaves interview over 'bias' introductionLifestyle
-
Men who eat yoghurt may have lower colon cancer riskLifestyle
-
Chestnut crowned 4 July hot-dog champ again but can't top his own recordLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West awarded damages from Missguided USALifestyle
-
What do Bafana Bafana need to do to win against Egypt in Afcon last 16?Sport
-
Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to support Bafana BafanaSport
-
Baxter to cause 'national disaster' for EgyptSport
-
Dobson: WP can't wait to get stuck into Currie CupSport
-
Chiefs confirm latest signingSport
-
Dead rubber? Not against the AussiesSport
Popular Topics
-
Proteas' Tahir set for emotional exitSport
-
England captain Morgan glad of Edgbaston World Cup semifinalSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?Sport
-
Proteas must learn how to deal with pressure - Cricket SA CEOSport
-
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup successSport
-
England get World Cup back on track with India winSport
Popular Topics
-
Our problems have become yesterday's tale, says Lesotho PM Tom ThabaneAfrica
-
Guinness World Record holder Jean-Marc Johannes: Nothing is impossible!Sport
-
Ramaphosa visits troubled LesothoAfrica
-
Malema: We still believe Riotous Assemblies Act is unconstitutionalPolitics
-
CT's homeless hit back over fines: 'They're treating us like dogs'Local
-
Hits and misses of the #BottleCapChallengeLifestyle
-
Death toll increases as heavy rains hit IndiaWorld
-
Take back the streets! Cape's Bonteheuwel gets new safety teamLocal
-
'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protestsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!Local
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream PresidentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- -1°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
Mbeki: David Koloane was a fighter for the liberation of our people
Mbeki spoke at the funeral service of Koloane who died at the age of 81 in his home in Johannesburg last Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – Former president Thabo Mbeki described the late multi-award-winning veteran artist David Koloane as an outstanding South African who in his own way fought for the liberation of the country.
Mbeki spoke at the funeral service of Koloane who died at the age of 81 in his home in Johannesburg last Sunday.
His paintings have been widely featured in the world's great art collections and co-founded the first black art gallery.
Mbeki said his work reflected the struggles of the people of the country.
“Not only an outstanding artist, but a loyal fighter for the liberation of our people.”
Timeline
-
ANC 'won’t entertain' calls for Zindzi Mandela to be recalled11 days ago
-
'One of the greatest': Twitter wishes Thabo Mbeki a happy 77th birthday18 days ago
-
Financial implications for a reduced Cabinet, says Malegapuru Makgoba39 days ago
-
Address visa issues, lower airline travelling costs to boost economy, says Mbeki59 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Why Gordhan, Pillay are going after Mkhwebane in court4 hours ago
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message3 days ago
-
'Fire Gordhan from Cabinet', EFF tells Ramaphosaone hour ago
-
'We won't pay': Mboweni receives backlash for tweets on e-tolls17 hours ago
-
‘You’re a minister, not the president’ Makhura tells Mboweni after e-toll twarone hour ago
-
Mkhwebane's findings on Gordhan: How did we get here?16 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.