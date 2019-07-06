Mbeki: David Koloane was a fighter for the liberation of our people

Mbeki spoke at the funeral service of Koloane who died at the age of 81 in his home in Johannesburg last Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Thabo Mbeki described the late multi-award-winning veteran artist David Koloane as an outstanding South African who in his own way fought for the liberation of the country.

His paintings have been widely featured in the world's great art collections and co-founded the first black art gallery.

Mbeki said his work reflected the struggles of the people of the country.

“Not only an outstanding artist, but a loyal fighter for the liberation of our people.”