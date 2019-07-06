KZN train derailment leaves 8 people injured

It’s understood the passenger coach got off the track on Friday night on its way to Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight people have been injured following a train that derailed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The cause of the accident was still unclear.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for an investigation into the incident.

The minister’s spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said: “The minister has wished the injured a speedy recovery and has called for a swift investigation into the cause of the derailment.”