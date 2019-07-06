KZN train derailment leaves 8 people injured
It’s understood the passenger coach got off the track on Friday night on its way to Durban.
JOHANNESBURG - Eight people have been injured following a train that derailed in KwaZulu-Natal.
It’s understood the passenger coach got off the track on Friday night on its way to Durban.
The cause of the accident was still unclear.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for an investigation into the incident.
The minister’s spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said: “The minister has wished the injured a speedy recovery and has called for a swift investigation into the cause of the derailment.”
My colleague's train to KZN this morning. Looks like some passengers were injured. Praying no one was killed. @MbalulaFikile not sure if You're aware if this Minister. #ShosholozaMeyl #TrainDerailed pic.twitter.com/b82dtW4raR— Ruth Cummings (@Oofie76) July 6, 2019
