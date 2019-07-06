KZN train derailment leaves 8 people injured

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

KZN train derailment leaves 8 people injured

It’s understood the passenger coach got off the track on Friday night on its way to Durban.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eight people have been injured following a train that derailed in KwaZulu-Natal.

It’s understood the passenger coach got off the track on Friday night on its way to Durban.

The cause of the accident was still unclear.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for an investigation into the incident.

The minister’s spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said: “The minister has wished the injured a speedy recovery and has called for a swift investigation into the cause of the derailment.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA