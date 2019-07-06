PICTURES: Durban July’s ‘Stars of Africa’ theme comes alive
From traditional to glamorous and outrageous outfits, fashionistas have put their best foot forward in keeping up with this year’s theme of ‘Starts of Africa’.
JOHANNESBURG – This year’s instalment of one of the biggest horse racing event in Africa, the Vodacom Durban July, has kicked off on Saturday.
From traditional to glamorous and outrageous outfits, fashionistas have put their best foot forward in keeping up with this year’s theme of ‘Starts of Africa’ at the Durban’s Greyville race course.
The event would see a Raceday Fashion Competition where the best winners would be chosen under various categories, a morning and evening horse race, ending the day with performances from the likes of AKA at an afterparty.
Here’s who wore what to the event:
And we are live at #VDJ2019 at the on track fashion competition in the Vodacom Durban July Paddock - follow our stories for updates ✨ pic.twitter.com/mBlr0zxvda— Vodacom Durban July (@VodacomDbnJuly) July 6, 2019
#VDJ2019 Classic Racewear for Women - we’ve had the most number of entrants in the history of VDJ - our Queen Nandi has been a huge inspiration for a large number of entrants. pic.twitter.com/6eJZ7V2SRZ— Vodacom Durban July (@VodacomDbnJuly) July 6, 2019
Seen at #VDJ2019 Raceday Fashion Competition - this year’s theme, ‘Stars of Africa’ has raised the fashion stakes and we’ve just seen a stellar showcase of design. pic.twitter.com/aTtFN7CVvA— Vodacom Durban July (@VodacomDbnJuly) July 6, 2019
Today we will be welcoming the world to the newest trends in fashion and witness different interpretation of this year's #vdj2019 fashion theme 'Stars of Africa #DFF2019 #VDJ2019 #DFFRACES #Madeindurban @VodacomDbnJuly @dbntourism pic.twitter.com/ReFszkZwPP— DBN Fashion Fair (@Dbnfashion_fair) July 6, 2019
#VDJ2019 Raceday Fashion competition is about to get underway on the main stage in the Lakes Lifestyle Village! See you there. pic.twitter.com/RpjnWPoGBV— Vodacom Durban July (@VodacomDbnJuly) July 6, 2019
So far we’ve seen #VDJ2019 finalists in the Classic Racewear for Women and Men Raceday fashion competition on the main stage in the Lakes Lifestyle Village ✨✨✨ #StarsOfAfrica pic.twitter.com/Ka8NxbMlZL— Vodacom Durban July (@VodacomDbnJuly) July 6, 2019
Some of the entries in this year’s #VDJ2019 Most Striking Couple Raceday fashion competition which was just held on the main stage in The Lakes Lifestyle Village. pic.twitter.com/3gFUK8cQCi— Vodacom Durban July (@VodacomDbnJuly) July 6, 2019
Say what you want @Zodwa_Wabantu is in THEME!!! She’s literally wearing the stars of Africa ✨✨#VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/VsN2Kms32z— twinkletoes ✨✨ (@Lwazzy__) July 6, 2019
Your favorite uncles have arrived #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/pKQ8y9V79k— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) July 6, 2019
@boity come through with the purple number 🙆🔥🔥🔥#VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/t1q8l6E033— IG : TheCircleOnline (@TheCircleOnline) July 6, 2019
#VDJ2019 #AkSAMan pic.twitter.com/rUsVAgS7ua— kutulloMadisha (@kutulloMm) July 6, 2019
#VDJ2019 🤔🤔🤔🤔👎👎👎👎 pic.twitter.com/jSFbg1cz1N— ntsikelelocalvinntsika (@canga8876) July 6, 2019
King Mother, @Leratokganyago alongside @Naked_Dj @mabena_bob @ingagubeka & Matthew Mensah 😍❤🔥🔥#VDJ2019 @Engen_SA squad!! 🔥 #AllRoadsLeadToVDJ pic.twitter.com/FLuxeXbYvC— LKG_FanPage (@LKG_FanPage) July 6, 2019
