PICTURES: Durban July’s ‘Stars of Africa’ theme comes alive

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

PICTURES: Durban July’s ‘Stars of Africa’ theme comes alive

From traditional to glamorous and outrageous outfits, fashionistas have put their best foot forward in keeping up with this year’s theme of ‘Starts of Africa’.

TV presenter and rapper Boity Thulo showing off her outfit for the 2019 Durban July. Picture: @Boity/Twitter.
TV presenter and rapper Boity Thulo showing off her outfit for the 2019 Durban July. Picture: @Boity/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – This year’s instalment of one of the biggest horse racing event in Africa, the Vodacom Durban July, has kicked off on Saturday.

From traditional to glamorous and outrageous outfits, fashionistas have put their best foot forward in keeping up with this year’s theme of ‘Starts of Africa’ at the Durban’s Greyville race course.

The event would see a Raceday Fashion Competition where the best winners would be chosen under various categories, a morning and evening horse race, ending the day with performances from the likes of AKA at an afterparty.

Here’s who wore what to the event:

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA