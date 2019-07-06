'Fire Gordhan from Cabinet', EFF tells Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the remedial actions from the public protector's report and fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gorhdan.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane delivered damning findings on Friday.
#PublicProtector: The allegation that Gordhan set up an intelligence unit in violation of the SA intelligence prescript is also substantiated. He also violated the constitution as nobody has power set up such a covert unit but the president. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2019
She found Gordhan violated the Constitution by approving the establishment of the so-called rogue unit adding that only the president had the constitutional mandate to do so.
Mkhwebane added that the minister violated the executive members ethics code by lying about meeting the Gupta family.
#PublicProtetcor: The allegation that Gordhan violated the ethics code by failing to disclose that he met with the Gupta family before parliament is substantiated. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2019
The EFF called on Ramaphosa to fire Gordhan from Cabinet with immediate effect.
The party also called for the police to investigate - what it calls - the criminal conduct of Gordhan and former deputy Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay within 60 days as per the recommendations by Mkhwebane.
The DA argued Ramaphosa cannot ignore the public protector’s remedial action.
The party said it respects the office of the public protector and the authority it exerts, irrespective of who holds office, this despite their views on Mkhwebane's suitability.
She gave the present 30 days to take appropriate action against Gordhan.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
