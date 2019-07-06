'Fire Gordhan from Cabinet', EFF tells Ramaphosa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

'Fire Gordhan from Cabinet', EFF tells Ramaphosa

Opposition parties called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the remedial actions from the public protector's report.

FILE: Pravin Gordhan. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Pravin Gordhan. Picture: EWN.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the remedial actions from the public protector's report and fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gorhdan.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane delivered damning findings on Friday.

She found Gordhan violated the Constitution by approving the establishment of the so-called rogue unit adding that only the president had the constitutional mandate to do so.

Mkhwebane added that the minister violated the executive members ethics code by lying about meeting the Gupta family.

The EFF called on Ramaphosa to fire Gordhan from Cabinet with immediate effect.

The party also called for the police to investigate - what it calls - the criminal conduct of Gordhan and former deputy Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay within 60 days as per the recommendations by Mkhwebane.

The DA argued Ramaphosa cannot ignore the public protector’s remedial action.

The party said it respects the office of the public protector and the authority it exerts, irrespective of who holds office, this despite their views on Mkhwebane's suitability.

She gave the present 30 days to take appropriate action against Gordhan.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA