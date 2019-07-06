CT residents warned of heavy downpours this weekend
Local
A 60% chance of rain has been predicted for the Western Cape in the next 24 hours.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service says there will be heavy downpours in the Western Cape.
A 60% chance of rain has been predicted for the province in the next 24 hours.
At around midday, a weak cold front will make landfall ushering in showers in Cape Town.
Forecaster Henning Grobler said, “Thundershowers are limited to Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas including Worcester.”
Grobler says the wet weather over the western parts of the country will clear by tomorrow afternoon.
