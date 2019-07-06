Ramaphosa steps in to resolve Mboweni, Makhura spat

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ramaphosa steps in to resolve Mboweni, Makhura spat

David Makhura, who wants to scrap e-tolls, clashed with Tito Mboweni who argued it was government policy and therefore motorists must pay their e-toll fees.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni after being sworn in on 9 October 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni after being sworn in on 9 October 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has entered the fray in the e-toll spat between Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Makhura, who wants to scrap e-tolls, clashed with Mboweni who argued it was government policy and therefore motorists must pay their e-toll fees.

Ramaphosa said the exchange that played out on Twitter was unfortunate and regrettable and has roped in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to work with the pair to submit a solution over the matter.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “The president has noted the recent public spat between Mboweni and Makhura. He says their conduct is unbecoming, unfortunate and deeply regrettable and that no challenge is resolved through conflict but rather collaboration.”

Diko said the president wanted the proposals tabled to Cabinet by the end of August.

“Ramaphosa has mandated Mbalula working with Mboweni and Makhura to table before Cabinet proposals to resolve the current impasse around e-tolls in Gauteng. He says while the user-pay principle remains a policy of government, the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Plan (GFIP) presents challenges.”

Earlier, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng called on Ramaphosa to act against Mboweni over his recent tweets on e-tolls.

Cosatu said Mboweni's latest rant on social media proved how out of touch and arrogant he was and was undermining the people of the province.

Provincial Cosatu spokesperson Amos Monyela said: “The president must act decisively against Tito Mboweni because he’s going to create problems for the sixth administration as well as a crisis for President Ramaphosa.”

Monyela said Mboweni must know his place.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA