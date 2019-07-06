Ramaphosa steps in to resolve Mboweni, Makhura spat

David Makhura, who wants to scrap e-tolls, clashed with Tito Mboweni who argued it was government policy and therefore motorists must pay their e-toll fees.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has entered the fray in the e-toll spat between Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Makhura, who wants to scrap e-tolls, clashed with Mboweni who argued it was government policy and therefore motorists must pay their e-toll fees.

Ramaphosa said the exchange that played out on Twitter was unfortunate and regrettable and has roped in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to work with the pair to submit a solution over the matter.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “The president has noted the recent public spat between Mboweni and Makhura. He says their conduct is unbecoming, unfortunate and deeply regrettable and that no challenge is resolved through conflict but rather collaboration.”

Diko said the president wanted the proposals tabled to Cabinet by the end of August.

“Ramaphosa has mandated Mbalula working with Mboweni and Makhura to table before Cabinet proposals to resolve the current impasse around e-tolls in Gauteng. He says while the user-pay principle remains a policy of government, the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Plan (GFIP) presents challenges.”

Earlier, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng called on Ramaphosa to act against Mboweni over his recent tweets on e-tolls.

Cosatu said Mboweni's latest rant on social media proved how out of touch and arrogant he was and was undermining the people of the province.

Provincial Cosatu spokesperson Amos Monyela said: “The president must act decisively against Tito Mboweni because he’s going to create problems for the sixth administration as well as a crisis for President Ramaphosa.”

Monyela said Mboweni must know his place.

So, when you invest in a toll road infrastructure, you expect a return for many years ahead as per contract. Right? Not the cost of your investment today. Future returns. That is what you do in business. Premier Makhura, correct? Or am I missing something here? — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 4, 2019