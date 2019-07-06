City of CT says sale of prime land is above board
Organisations said the city could have used the piece of land to build affordable housing units for Capetonians.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said the sale of a prime piece of land in the CBD was above board.
Civil society organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi symbolically erected shacks on the property, to protest against the sale of the property in 2018.
They argued the city sold the land to Growthpoint Properties for far less than its actual value.
Housing activist group Reclaim the City joined protests against the sale of Site B, located in the City of Cape Town’s Foreshore.
These organisations said the city could have used the piece of land to build affordable housing units for Capetonians.
An investigation into the sale of the property was launched following the protest.
It found that there were no irregularities with the transaction.
The property was sold for R86.5 million which the city deemed a fair price for inner-city land.
Civil society organisations alleged the land, which has 46,000m2 bulk rights for development, was sold for approximately R140 million rand less than its actual value.
The Good party’s Brett Herron, a former City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member, has referred the matter to the Public Protector for further investigation.
City officials said they would cooperate with any investigation into the matter.
