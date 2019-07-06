Bafana Bafana stun hosts Egypt at Afcon
Bafana Bafana have done the impossible and knocked out hosts and favourites Egypt from the Africa Cup of Nations, with a late goal by Thembinkosi Lorch.
No one gave Bafana Bafana a chance to win this one, but incredibly a side that scored just one goal to get through to the Round of 16 is now in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
A goal by Thembinkosi Lorch, playing in his first match of the tournament, sealed it for Bafana and brought Egypt to their knees.
The win silences Bafana’s critics who accused the team of not being ambitious enough in previous games. Now Egypt the hosts are out of the Cup - and African football is stunned.
Bafana started brightly when Thembinkosi Lorch took a long-range shot from outside the box within the first minute of play. It was a much more positive attitude today by Bafana, who had been criticized for being too defensive.
Percy Tau and Lorch were central to all Bafana’s attacking moves, causing problems for the Egypt defence.
Tau’s 20th-minute free-kick was the closest Bafana came to a goal in the first half, forcing a brilliant save by Egypt
goalkeeper El Shenaway. But they continued pressing in the second half, never giving Egypt a chance to get a hold of the game.
Bafana Bafana showed more spirit than they did in previous matches and they were rewarded. They caught the Egypt defence napping in the 85th minute and Lebo Mothiba took the ball out wide on the right. He found Lorch in space in the centre with just the keeper to beat and defenders closing in from behind.
Lorch, the PSL Player of the Year, coolly tucks the ball away, and Bafana held on to take the victory.
The win means South Africa will play Nigeria in the quarterfinals on July 10.
