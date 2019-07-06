Baby hospitalised after CT home fire

The cause of the blaze, which broke out on Saturday morning, was not yet known.

CAPE TOWN - An eight-month-old baby boy has been hospitalised following a fire in Lavender Crescent, in Cape Town.

The City's Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said the infant suffered from smoke inhalation and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two fire engines were on scene and managed to extinguish the fire. A building inspector was requested to asses the structural integrity of the dwelling.”