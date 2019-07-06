ABC's Ntsekele: I don’t recognise my suspension
Constituencies of the party from 54 regions announced they had suspended Prime Minister Tom Thabane, secretary-general Samonyane Ntsekele and his deputy Nkaku Kabi.
MASERU - The former secretary-general of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) Samonyane Ntsekele said he didn’t recognise his suspension or the special conference that suspended him.
Constituencies of the party from 54 regions announced earlier on Saturday they had suspended Prime Minister Tom Thabane, deputy secretary-general Nkaku Kabi, and Ntsekele for six years.
But Ntsekele said the conference was a joke.
He was removed as secretary-general at an elective conference in February, but he was said to still have influence over Thabane.
He said he didn’t recognise the conference where he was suspended.
“To my knowledge, there’s no special conference. Whatever was agreed by people calling themselves ABC is a joke, there’s no way structures can gather without instruction from NEC.”
Eyewitness News then put it to Ntsekele that the ABC constitution states that 10 regions can motivate for a special conference.
Fifty-four of the 83 regions attended the conference, but he stuck to his guns.
“I’m not an interpreter of the constitution but just wait and see… What will happen after this.”
Thabane and Kabi have yet to react to their suspensions.
