Yes, Steve Hofmeyr will be honoured at ‘Thank you Steve Concert’
The Thank you Steve show will be hosted by Afrikaans organisation the Federasie vir Afrikaanse Kultuurvereniginge (FAK).
CAPE TOWN – Steve Hofmeyr will be honoured during a special thank you concert in Pretoria this September.
Hofmyer’s fans will gather at the Amfi Restaurant at Voortrekker Monument on 5 September for the show, with tickets priced between R50 and R100.
On its Facebook page, FAK says it wants to celebrate and thank Hofmeyr for his contribution to Afrikaans music over the past 30 years.
Other Afrikaans artists will also be supporting the event, including Demi Lee Moore, Jak de Priester, Monique Steyn, Pieter Smith and Dewald Wasserfall.
The African National Congress laid a criminal complaint of crimen injuria against Hofmeyr last month following what it said were racist comments made by him on social media about Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme and South Africa's ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela.
WATCH: ANC lays criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr for Van Damme, Mandela comments
The Afrikaans singer made death threats against Van Damme and Mandela on 18 June this year.
While the singer has received backlash for his comments, FAK is unfazed and says it will also honour Hofmeyr with an award during the show.
DIS HOE DIT IS 🕺🏼 MET Steve Hofmeyr Die FAK sê dankie vir meer as 30 jaar se bevordering van Afrikaanse musiek, vir...Posted by FAK on Tuesday, 2 July 2019
