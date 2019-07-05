More than half of NC residents are poor, and Premier Saul hopes to change that

Saul delivered his maiden State of the Province Address and highlighted the province's 26% unemployment rate. He also raised concerns on the fact that 54% of residents were poor.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul on Friday emphasised his administration would seek to find practical responses to eradicate poverty in the province.

The event was stripped of all the pomp and ceremony that it was usually characterised by.

He said the provincial government would spend R4.6 billion per annum on social grants.

Since his inception as premier, Saul was on the forefront of cutting back unnecessary government spending by blocking the purchase of new cars for MECs.

He also announced 63 new ambulances would be bought, of which 27 had already been delivered.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)