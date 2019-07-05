Wife Killer Rob Packham's bid for leave to appeal conviction dismissed

Judge Elize Steyn believes there are no reasonable prospects of a successful appeal.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has dismissed convicted wife killer Rob Packham's application for leave to appeal.

Judge Elize Steyn believes there are no reasonable prospects of a successful appeal.

Last month, Packham was sentenced to an effective 22 years behind bars for murdering his wife and defeating the ends of justice.

He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt out car at the Diep River train station in February last year.