'We won't pay': Mboweni receives backlash for tweets on e-tolls

Tito Mboweni took to his Twitter account to respond to Gauteng Premier David Makhura's stance on e-tolls.

JOHANNESBURG - Road users have hit back at Finance Minister Tito Mboweni over his recent comments about paying e-tolls.

Mboweni took to his Twitter account to respond to Gauteng Premier David Makhura's stance on e-tolls, which he mentioned during his state of the province address this week, saying he is committed to scrapping the tolling system. He vowed to even pay some of the debt with the local government budget.

"As the provincial government, to demonstrate how committed we are to ensure that e-tolls are no longer in place, we are prepared to contribute to something ourselves," Makhura said.

Mboweni on Thursday tweeted his views on e-tolls, saying road users must pay up.

So, when you invest in a toll road infrastructure, you expect a return for many years ahead as per contract. Right? Not the cost of your investment today. Future returns. That is what you do in business. Premier Makhura, correct? Or am I missing something here? — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 4, 2019

In fact, before I plant avocados today, I should do so knowing that I will harvest in ten years’ time or so. I need certainty that the policy environment will be supportive of my long term investment as an avocado farmer. Policy uncertainty stops bold risk taking investment. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 4, 2019

Now Therefore, THE USER MUST PAY! Premier Makhura! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 4, 2019

During his first budget speech, Mboweni made it clear he was against the scrapping of e-tolls.

“If we want a road transport infrastructure that works, we need to pay our tolls. Government remains committed," he said.

“There’s nothing for mahala. It doesn’t exist mahala. To get something you must first get something from Paul.”

Some members of the public, as well as politicians, disagreed with Mboweni, however.

Minister shouldn't we discuss this matter as directed by the President first ? And thereafter after engagement with all stake holders we can then present a collective view to society ? You debating here on twitter will further poor water to an already polarized debate . — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 5, 2019

Nonsense, we pay you to fly, fill up petrol, sleep in hotels , state house, fat salary and you tell us to pay for an infrastructure that was benefited because of World Cup 2010. Who said take out loans? — Thulasizwe (@GigaSizwe) July 4, 2019

Says he who travels at the taxpayers’ expense. Must be nice Malome Tito. We are broke! We pay taxes for education, safety & security, health, infrastructure. Then we have to pay for medical aid, private schools, security company because you don’t deliver, and you tax us again! — Qingqile Mdlulwa (@Qingqile_Wing) July 5, 2019

Asizange safuna e-tolls thina, yinto eyeza ne @MYANC @_cosatu @SACP1921 so u must see how u repay the loan — XOLANI NGWEKAZI (@XolaniNgwekazi_) July 4, 2019

No Tito, the one who came up with the idea in the first place must pay. — Takalani Tshabuse (@simplyTK) July 5, 2019

Nope honorable Minister, No. pic.twitter.com/DFDRdLexQ2 — The Number 1 Knoxman (@Noko_Mahlachane) July 4, 2019

Whenever I see Etolls trending, the 1st thing that comes to my mind is "I am not going to pay" #Andizi pic.twitter.com/LGhZSsdet1 — Alex ♕ ™ (@AlexSithole) July 5, 2019

Lucky star is messing with your thinking patterns Minister Tito Mboweni, why don't you pay the etolls on behalf of the people since you are so adamant that they should stay. pic.twitter.com/fX7PgcOaTP — Sanele B. Gumede💎 (@SaneleBGumede_) July 5, 2019

Who said we wanted eTolls on the first place? You must aaaaakkkksss pic.twitter.com/C7u0k1eRBb — nkanyezi masango (@MasangoNkanyezi) July 5, 2019

The Transport Department said that Minister Fikile Mbalula viewed the push-back against e-tolls as an urgent matter and the future of the system was high on the agenda when he met with Transport MECs on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress in Gauteng lashed out at Mboweni over his social media commentary about e-tolls.

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe said Mboweni was the only official in national government still hellbent on the e-toll debate.

“He presents himself as if we are reckless and as if he is the only national office bearer who think about the debt. We object him.”