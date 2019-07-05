Travellers warned to be cautious in Plettenberg Bay due to protests
Police officers have been making their presence felt in Qolweni since chaos erupted on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - The Bitou Municipality has warned holidaymakers travelling through Plettenberg Bay to be cautious.
Violent protests then spread to Kwanokuthula.
Officers had to use stun grenades, rubber bullets and teargas to disperse protesters and 28 people have been arrested.
A section of the N2 Highway has been closed ever since.
The Bitou Municipality's Manfred Van Rooyen said: “We have a detour from Engen coming from BP off the N2 coming from the town onto the airport's road. The same applies from Knysna and we have traffic officials giving directions.”
Van Rooyen said motorists should be on the lookout for debris and barricades on the roadway.
“And we have a large presence of public order police, crowd management units and law enforcement officials to ensure the safety of travellers making their way back home.”
Angry residents have taken to the streets over a high unemployment rate, a lack of job creation and non-existent programmes and activities relating to sport and youth development.
They're also unhappy about the slow pace at which a housing project is being completed and have called for the resignation of three ward councillors.
