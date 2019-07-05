Thabane: MOU signing indication that SADC can resolve own challenges
President Cyril Ramaphosa witnessed the signing of an agreement to pave the way for the Lesotho reforms authority in Maseru.
JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane said that President Cyril Ramaphosa's successful mediation in Lesotho was an indication that the SADC region was capable of resolving its challenges.
Ramaphosa witnessed the signing of an agreement to pave the way for the Lesotho reforms authority in Maseru.
Political leaders agreed to open parliament and prioritise legislation of structures to drive constitutional and security sector reforms.
The agreement was brokered by retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke on behalf of the president who is SADC facilitator for Lesotho.
Thabane said that he was excited by the progress made.
"To sort out problems that were beginning to look interminable and problems that were beginning to look as though there was something worth celebrating. Those problems have, through the diplomacy and the ability of Honourable President of the Republic of South Africa, been solved."
WATCH: Our problems have become yesterday's tale, says Lesotho PM Tom Thabane
Popular in Africa
-
SA soldiers return from the front lines
-
Ramaphosa hails signing of Lesotho reform MOU as milestone
-
Step by step, Africa inches toward 'historic' free trade zone
-
Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 rescued
-
Zim lawyer challenges govt’s decision to ban foreign currency
-
Our problems have become yesterday's tale, says Lesotho PM Tom Thabane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.