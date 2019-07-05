Thabane: MOU signing indication that SADC can resolve own challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa witnessed the signing of an agreement to pave the way for the Lesotho reforms authority in Maseru.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane said that President Cyril Ramaphosa's successful mediation in Lesotho was an indication that the SADC region was capable of resolving its challenges.

Political leaders agreed to open parliament and prioritise legislation of structures to drive constitutional and security sector reforms.

The agreement was brokered by retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke on behalf of the president who is SADC facilitator for Lesotho.

Thabane said that he was excited by the progress made.

"To sort out problems that were beginning to look interminable and problems that were beginning to look as though there was something worth celebrating. Those problems have, through the diplomacy and the ability of Honourable President of the Republic of South Africa, been solved."

