Sisulu hands over title deeds to Cornubia residents

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Sisulu hands over title deeds to Cornubia residents

The project was part of a national pilot programme to build integrated housing units. The national IRDP project was promulgated by Parliament in 2004.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on 5 July 2019 handed over title deeds to residents of the Cornubia integrated RDP Housing project north of Durban. Picture: @The_DHS/Twitter.
Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on 5 July 2019 handed over title deeds to residents of the Cornubia integrated RDP Housing project north of Durban. Picture: @The_DHS/Twitter.
30 minutes ago

DURBAN - Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Friday handed over title deeds to residents of the Cornubia integrated RDP housing project north of Durban.

The project was part of a national pilot programme to build integrated housing units. The national IRDP project was promulgated by Parliament in 2004.

Nationally, the programme includes Cosmo City in Gauteng, the N2 Gateway in the Western Cape, Lerato Park in Limpopo and aims to build a new city in each province.

Over 580 residents of the Cornubia IRDP housing project have received new title deeds from Sisulu.

Sisulu said this was part of an effort to ensure recipients of RDP houses become full owners of their homes and live in integrated communities close to schools, clinics and recreational facilities.

“It includes all the facilities that have been mentioned, schools, crèches, and recreational facilities,” she said.

Sisulu said government had completed the construction of 2,662 housing units as part of the first phase of building a new city in the area, which aims to include 3,400 housing units.

She said the population growth in the area was expected to reach 300,000 over the next 10 years. Therefore, a technical and vocational college and seven new schools would be built in the area.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA