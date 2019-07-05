Sisulu hands over title deeds to Cornubia residents

The project was part of a national pilot programme to build integrated housing units. The national IRDP project was promulgated by Parliament in 2004.

DURBAN - Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Friday handed over title deeds to residents of the Cornubia integrated RDP housing project north of Durban.

The project was part of a national pilot programme to build integrated housing units. The national IRDP project was promulgated by Parliament in 2004.

Nationally, the programme includes Cosmo City in Gauteng, the N2 Gateway in the Western Cape, Lerato Park in Limpopo and aims to build a new city in each province.

Over 580 residents of the Cornubia IRDP housing project have received new title deeds from Sisulu.

Sisulu said this was part of an effort to ensure recipients of RDP houses become full owners of their homes and live in integrated communities close to schools, clinics and recreational facilities.

“It includes all the facilities that have been mentioned, schools, crèches, and recreational facilities,” she said.

Sisulu said government had completed the construction of 2,662 housing units as part of the first phase of building a new city in the area, which aims to include 3,400 housing units.

She said the population growth in the area was expected to reach 300,000 over the next 10 years. Therefore, a technical and vocational college and seven new schools would be built in the area.