Search goes on for Cape girl 6 months after disappearance

Linathi Titshala was last seen on 16 December, two days after her ninth birthday.

CAPE TOWN - Police searching for a missing Delft girl were disappointed after a new lead turned out to be a dead end.

Authorities were this week notified about a girl walking alone in the area.

They were told the child looked like nine-year-old Linathi Titshala who has been missing since December, but it was not her.

The Delft community policing forum was excited when the reports came through, because there was hope it could be Titshala.

The CPF’s Charles George said it was another child who resembled the nine-year-old.

“We were in high spirits when we found a missing girl who is also aged nine. Police rushed to the scene after it was reported that there was a girl roaming at Symphony Way at night. It was just a girl that looked like her.”

The missing girl was last seen on 16 December, two days after her ninth birthday.

She had slept over at her grandmother's home just a few doors from her mother's home.

The girl was sent home the next day, but she's not been seen since then.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)