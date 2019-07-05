Sars' Kieswetter: We'll die trying to raise required revenue
CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that he has set up a recovery campaign to try and meet this year’s revenue estimate of more than R1.4 trillion.
Briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance for the first time on Thursday, Kieswetter told MPs of his efforts to rebuild the tax collection agency and restore confidence in Sars after the damage done during the disastrous reign of former commissioner Tom Moyane.
New Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has spent much of his first two months in the job talking to staff members.
“As sad as it may be, I have to share with you that indeed a climate of fear and intimidation has vested in the organisation and along with that, racial tension is palpable.”
Kieswetter said Sars' leadership team must be rebuilt.
"We have at the moment a level of accountability that is not acceptable for us to deliver at the level that is required, many of the leaders have become transactional in engaging with staff, disciplining staff… has become the most important tool”
But, he said, Sars was committed to raising the revenue it’s required to: “And we will die trying”.
A recovery campaign to make up lost revenue, implementing the Nugent inquiry into Sars’ recommendations and possible civil and criminal cases against those who helped hobble it, were also on the cards.
