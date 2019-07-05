View all in Latest
Saica postpones disciplinary process against corruption tainted Anoj Singh

Singh has been accused of wrongdoing in Transnet's procurement of over 1,000 locomotives.

FILE: Anoj Singh addressing Parliamentarians during an inquiry into state capture on 23 January 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has postponed the disciplinary process against Transnet and Eskom's former chief financial officer Anoj Singh after fresh allegations against him emerged at the Zondo Commission.

His hearing had been scheduled to start in two weeks time.

Singh has been accused of wrongdoing in Transnet's procurement of over 1,000 locomotives.

The postponement of his hearing comes after the Zondo commission of inquiry heard last month that Singh and other executives allegedly colluded fraudulently in facilitating a transfer of R151 million.

The South African Institute of Charted Accountants (Saica) has suspended Singh's membership, pending the outcome of the disciplinary action.

He was scheduled to appear before the hearing between 15 and 19 July.

The institute has not yet announced the new dates.

It said that in the light of the new information that implicates Singh, it may have to change the charges against him.

Singh and a few other former executives at Transnet are being accused of breaching their legal duties by recommending and allowing the overpayment of over R150 million to Regiments Capital, which resulted in financial losses.

