SA needs to position itself as global competitive player, says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa was speaking at the 4th Industrial Revolution Summit in Midrand.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said South Africa needed to position itself as a competitive global player.
The gathering follows Ramaphosa's announcement in April that he was appointed a commission to assist government make South Africa a country of the future.
Ramaphosa said the summit must come up with ways to helping the country become a global competitor.
“We must embrace this historic conference of human insights and engagement, artificial intelligence and technology to rise to the challenges to enable us to address poverty, inequality and as well as unemployment.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
