SA man appears in Zim court over illegal rhino horn possession

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

SA man appears in Zim court over illegal rhino horn possession

'NewsDay' reported that detectives were tipped off that he a Zimbabwean accomplice wanted to sell the horn in Harare's Msasa area.

Generic rhino horn, rhino poaching. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Generic rhino horn, rhino poaching. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
one hour ago

HARARE - A South African man has appeared in a Zimbabwean court on charges of illegally possessing rhino horn.

He and his Zimbabwean counterpart were arrested in Harare, as they allegedly tried to sell nearly six kilogrammes of horn.

The South African man has been named as 38-year-old Brent Johan Lunt.

NewsDay reported that detectives were tipped off that he a Zimbabwean accomplice wanted to sell the horn in Harare's Msasa area.

They were arrested, and four pieces of horn were allegedly found in Lunt’s bag. They're said to be worth nearly a $250,000.

The two men appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday on charges of breaching the Parks and Wildlife Act.

In December, seven Chinese men were arrested after they were allegedly found with 20 kilograms of rhino horn at their Victoria Falls home.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA