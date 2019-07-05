SA man appears in Zim court over illegal rhino horn possession

'NewsDay' reported that detectives were tipped off that he a Zimbabwean accomplice wanted to sell the horn in Harare's Msasa area.

HARARE - A South African man has appeared in a Zimbabwean court on charges of illegally possessing rhino horn.

He and his Zimbabwean counterpart were arrested in Harare, as they allegedly tried to sell nearly six kilogrammes of horn.

The South African man has been named as 38-year-old Brent Johan Lunt.

They were arrested, and four pieces of horn were allegedly found in Lunt’s bag. They're said to be worth nearly a $250,000.

The two men appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday on charges of breaching the Parks and Wildlife Act.

In December, seven Chinese men were arrested after they were allegedly found with 20 kilograms of rhino horn at their Victoria Falls home.