Right2Know calls for Red Ants to be permanently banned

Last month, the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority announced it was investigating "the alleged callous demolitions of homes" by the security and eviction firm in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocacy group Right2Know is calling for a permanent ban on the Red Ants.

On Tuesday it announced it had subsequently suspended the firm's operating licence.

On Friday Right2Know issued a statement claiming that during the Ivory Park evictions in 2017 a man had been so badly beaten by the Red Ants that he died as a result of his injuries.

"So many people were beaten up in the process, property was destroyed and there was theft from members of the Red Ants, said Moeketsi Monaheng from Right2Know Gauteng, who is also an Ivory Park resident.

"We felt this was going too far, the Red Ants need to be challenged."

The group also said it welcomed the suspension of the Red Ants licence but is demanding the permanent de-registering of the company as a security firm and that the employees of the Red Ants who were involved in the violence on that day be charged with murder.

